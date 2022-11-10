HitCheck will provide its patented cognitive assessment smartphone app to over 1,200 Stanford athletes to help further concussion education and assessment



SAN FRANCISCO, CA (November 8, 2022) – HitCheck, a mobile app that allows clinicians and athletic trainers to baseline and screen for cognitive assessment, announced today that it will provide its app to over 1,200 Stanford University athletes participating in club sports at the school. In October 2022 athletes began using HitCheck to conduct their baseline cognitive assessment at the start of each sport’s season.





Each player will use the HitCheck 9-test cognitive assessment battery to measure brain performance, as well as HitCheck’s Symptoms Survey to record athlete concussion symptoms before and after a suspected head injury. The club athletes from Stanford will also use HitCheck to take post-injury assessments to help inform the athletic training staff in return to play decisions. In addition to the cognitive assessment, HitCheck will provide a concussion education and certification course through their partner CrashCourse. All Stanford club athletes will complete the online CrashCourse Concussion education program prior to their baseline assessment.



This partnership ensures all club athletes at Stanford are educated on the signs and symptoms associated with concussions prior to participating in their sport. Programs participating include the Stanford University Club Soccer, Basketball, Rugby, Volleyball, Water Polo, and Lacrosse teams, among others.



“We are excited that Stanford University has selected our HitCheck cognitive assessment application to ensure the health and safety of their club athletes,” said Mike Piha, HitCheck Co-Founder/CEO. “The ease-of-use and on-screen results of the HitCheck app will allow Stanford’s athletic trainers to provide quick assessments for their student athletes.”



Stanford joins a list of organizations that HitCheck proudly serves including University of Portland, Play USA Rugby, American Youth Football, Youth Sports Nevada, and NorCal Youth Football & Cheer. The company also has top medical and athletic advisors like Davante Adams, Rick Mirer, Mike Mauti, and Ajay Nwosu.



About HitCheck



Drawing on decades of medical research, HitCheck takes standardized cognitive testing methods and translates them into short, simple mobile assessment tests that users can take as soon as a head injury is suspected. Each test measures a specific aspect of brain performance. Once the test is complete, the technology captures important data, records and compares objective, quantitative results from prior performance, and highlights changes in brain functions that may require medical attention.



For more information on HitCheck visit: https://www.hitcheck.co