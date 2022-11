Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper reports on one Midlands side aiming for the heights of Division 1 hockey.







Birmingham-based Harborne lay claim to scoring the first ever goal in the first National League as the 1988/89 swung into action. The 2022 vintage have begun with equal vigour; top goalscorers, top of the league in Men’s Conference Midlands and now setting sights on reaching Division 1 hockey.