Where is Rani Rampal?

Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 15

More than a year after she led India to a historic 4th place finish at the Olympics, why is former India captain Rani Rampal still left out in the cold?


Former India captain Rani Rampal has played around 10 minutes in the India jersey since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (HI)

Rani Rampal has been the flag bearer of Indian women's hockey for a long time now, but she continues to be curiously absent from the team one year after she led India to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

