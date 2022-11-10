India are grouped in pool B alongside Chile, Japan, and South Africa in the FIH Nations Cup.





India have elected a 20-member squad for the FIH Nations Cup. Hockey India



New Delhi: India on Wednesday named a 20-member team for the women’s FIH Nations Cup hockey tournament to be played in Valencia, Spain from 11 to 17 December with midfielder Navjot Kaur making a return after missing out the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.



