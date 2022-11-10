



Experienced goalkeeper Savita will lead India’s 20-member team for the new FIH event the FIH Women’s Nations Cup. Rani Rampal, who was in the camp as a successful National Games campaigner, did not make it to the squad. The winner of the FIH Women’s Nations Cup will be promoted to the FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League’s 2023-2024 season. India are grouped in pool B along with Canada, Japan and South Africa. The other teams in the fray are Ireland, Italy, Korea and Spain who are grouped in pool A.



