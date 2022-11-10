By Aftar Singh





South Korea tend to rise to the occasion when it matters, and the Asian champions will be out to deny Malaysia for the second time this year in tomorrow’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final in Ipoh. -BERNAMA file pic



IPOH: South Korea tend to rise to the occasion when it matters, and the Asian champions will be out to deny Malaysia for the second time this year in tomorrow's Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final in Ipoh.



