Speedy Tigers set to create history if they beat South Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final
By Aftar Singh
IPOH: South Korea tend to rise to the occasion when it matters, and the Asian champions will be out to deny Malaysia for the second time this year in tomorrow's Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final in Ipoh.