"Umpiring in the USA and Beyond": Umpire Town Hall in Conjunction with the NCAA Division I Championship

All field hockey enthusiasts are invited to join USA Field Hockey's newly appointed Head of Umpiring Sean Rapaport and NCAA Field Hockey National Coordinator of Officials Tim Vaughan for a free “Umpire Town Hall” focusing on Umpiring in the USA and Beyond on Saturday, November 19. Taking place from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn. in conjunction with the 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship, Rapaport and Vaughan will take an interactive look into and around the state of umpiring locally and abroad. They will address the responsibilities of umpires and some of the key pillars of umpiring, taking stock of rule changes and considering current areas of attention in the global game. They welcome new and experienced coaches, umpires and fans and look forward to an open discussion.

