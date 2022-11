By K.M. BOOPATHY





Clinical: Malaysia’s Shello Silverius (left) celebrating with teammates after scoring in the 3-2 win over South Korea in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final. — Team Malaysia Facebook



PETALING JAYA: Months of hard work finally paid off for the Speedy Tigers as they avenged their Asian Cup defeat by overcoming South Korea 3-2 to clinch the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh yesterday.