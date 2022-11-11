

The national men’s hockey team created history by lifting the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for the first time yesterday. — Bernama pic



KUALA LUMPUR — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today congratulated the national men’s hockey team for making history by lifting the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for the first time yesterday.



