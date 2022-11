Ashley Sessa (left) and Ryleigh Heck (12) both scored for UNC in Friday's 5-1 win.



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – After falling behind early, the top-ranked North Carolina field hockey team roared back for a 5-1 win over Delaware Friday afternoon in NCAA Tournament action at Karen Shelton Stadium. With the first-round win, the Tar Heels (18-0) advance to play in the second round on Sunday at noon on their home turf.