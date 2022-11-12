Both the South African women's and men’s indoor hockey teams took on Namibia as they begin their tournament training for the indoor world cup is set to take place next year in February.



Khomotso Makgabutlane





With the FIH (International Hockey Federation) Hockey Indoor World Cup set to take place in Pretoria from February 5–11 next year, the South African teams are in preparations for the upcoming tournament.



