Sukhjeet Singh reflects on his performance in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League

Published on Saturday, 12 November 2022

Sukhjeet Singh scored in a thrilling win against New Zealand and is happy with his performance in FIH Men's Pro League.


Sukhjeet Singh celebrating his goal with another young star Karthi Selvam against NZ. (source: Hockey India)

Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet performed admirably at the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022-23 matches against Spain and New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar earlier this month. The 25-year-old forward started for India in all four games and even scored his third goal for the senior men's team during the match against New Zealand.

