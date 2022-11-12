Sukhjeet Singh scored in a thrilling win against New Zealand and is happy with his performance in FIH Men's Pro League.





Sukhjeet Singh celebrating his goal with another young star Karthi Selvam against NZ. (source: Hockey India)



Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet performed admirably at the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022-23 matches against Spain and New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar earlier this month. The 25-year-old forward started for India in all four games and even scored his third goal for the senior men's team during the match against New Zealand.



