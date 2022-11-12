Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Rani Rampal not among India's best 20 players now: Janneke Schopman

Published on Saturday, 12 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6

Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman explains the continuing absence of former captain Rani Rampal despite her sparkling domestic form.

By Pritish Raj


Rani Rampal and Janneke Schopman (HI)

The Indian hockey team has been on a constant rise after Tokyo Olympics, but the central figure in that historic campaign - Rani Rampal - continues to be out of the squad. The former national team captain was left out of the FIH Nations Cup 2022 squad once again this week.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.