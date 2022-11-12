Indian women’s hockey team skipper Savita wants to qualify for the Pro League 2023-2024 season through the upcoming FIH Nations Cup, a tournament which will also help in preparation for next year’s Asian Games





Savita Punia wants to qualify for the Pro League 2023-2024 season through the upcoming FIH Nations Cup. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



