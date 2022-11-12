Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Savita: Want to qualify for FIH Pro League 2023-24 season through Nations Cup

Published on Saturday, 12 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6

Indian women’s hockey team skipper Savita wants to qualify for the Pro League 2023-2024 season through the upcoming FIH Nations Cup, a tournament which will also help in preparation for next year’s Asian Games.

