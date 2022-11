By KHOO JIAN TENG





Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (left) and Tayyab Ikram (centre)



PETALING JAYA: Keep the momentum going, boys.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal wants the national hockey team to continue with their sizzling form in the Nations Cup from Nov 28-Dec 4 in South Africa after lifting the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for the first time on Thursday.