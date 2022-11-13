Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Face risk of suspension by FIH if Pakistan fails to participate in Nations Cup: PHF

Published on Sunday, 13 November 2022

Many leading former captains and Olympians of Pakistan appealed to the government to release funds to the PHF so that it could send its team to Potchefstroom in South Africa


Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) requested Pak government to release fund to participate in FIH Nations Cup. FIH

Karachi: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is in danger of getting suspended by the sport’s world governing body (FIH) as it struggles to fulfill a commitment to send its men’s national team for the FIH Nations Cup, a qualifying tournament for the Pro League.

