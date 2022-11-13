Many leading former captains and Olympians of Pakistan appealed to the government to release funds to the PHF so that it could send its team to Potchefstroom in South Africa





Karachi: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is in danger of getting suspended by the sport’s world governing body (FIH) as it struggles to fulfill a commitment to send its men’s national team for the FIH Nations Cup, a qualifying tournament for the Pro League.



