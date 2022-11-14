Skye Swann





Fifth-year backer Kayla Blas dribbles the ball through Iowa sticks on Lakeside Field. Blas played a crucial role in limiting the Hawkeyes to just two corners in the Wildcats’ NCAA Semifinal matchup. Ella Gallagher/The Daily Northwestern



For the second year in a row, Northwestern is dancing into the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Final Four after defeating Iowa 4-3 in penalty shootouts Sunday.



