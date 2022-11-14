Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Northwestern secures second straight ticket to Final Four after defeating Iowa in penalty strokes

Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 9

Skye Swann


Fifth-year backer Kayla Blas dribbles the ball through Iowa sticks on Lakeside Field. Blas played a crucial role in limiting the Hawkeyes to just two corners in the Wildcats’ NCAA Semifinal matchup. Ella Gallagher/The Daily Northwestern

For the second year in a row, Northwestern is dancing into the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Final Four after defeating Iowa 4-3 in penalty shootouts Sunday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.