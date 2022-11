By Washington Onyango





Blazers' Maureen Okumu (left) and Rachael Ajoko of Lakers during Kenya Hockey Premier league at City Park Hockey stadium. October 2, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Defending champions Blazers Hockey Club dropped two crucial points after being held to a 0-0 draw by United States International University (USIU) Spartans in a women’s Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League staged at City Park on Saturday.