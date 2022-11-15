Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: The mega event will be unpredictable, says Juan Escarre
Spanish hockey stalwart Juan Escarre reflected on his silver medal-winning feat at the 1998 World Cup and Spain’s exciting rivalry with the Netherlands during his time.
Rajendra Prasad Mohapatra
Spanish hockey stalwart Juan Escarre. Photo: Hockey India
As the clock ticks closer to the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023, with less than 100 days to go, Spanish hockey stalwart Juan Escarre reflected on his silver medal-winning feat at the 1998 World Cup and Spain’s exciting rivalry with the Netherlands during his time.