UVic Vikes sweep the York Lions and win fourth straight championship







VICTORIA (U SPORTS) – The Victoria Vikes’ two first-quarter goals proved to be the difference-makers as Victoria defeated the York Lions, 2-1, in game two of the best-of-three series to claim their fourth-straight U SPORTS national title at the 2022 U SPORTS Field Hockey Championship on the UVic Field Hockey Turf on Nov. 5.