Rabichandra Singh: From dodging mom to watch hockey to donning India colours

Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 9

The young India midfielder from Manipur speaks about finding his feet in the game and how dire financial conditions at home almost killed his sporting dream early

By Sandip Sikdar


India midfielder Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem (Hockey India)

Teenager Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh would sneak out of his house to go and watch Kothajit Singh and Chinglensana Singh in action. The India players from Manipur would often train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Imphal during breaks for the national team.

