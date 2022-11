A record-breaking three Big Ten teams will travel to Storrs, Conn. to have a chance for an NCAA title.



By Sarah Meadow





@NUFHCats / Twitter



After a wild first two rounds, No. 2 Northwestern field hockey will travel to Storrs, Conn. for the Final Four, beginning on Friday. The Wildcats will face off against No. 3 Maryland for the third time this season at 2 p.m. CT. Here’s an overview of the previous matchups between the ‘Cats and the Terps this season.