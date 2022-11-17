

Members of Magnolias Hockey Club celebrate their emphatic 7-2 defeat of Paragon in the Women’s Open Division knockout final of the T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship to complete the league and knockout double at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook, on Sunday.



Samantha Olton and Shaniah De Freitas scored two goals each to lead Magnolias to an emphatic 7-2 defeat of Paragon in the Women’s Open Division knockout final of the T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship to complete the league and knockout double at the Woodbrook Youth Facility in Port-of-Spain on Sunday.



