Magnolias complete Indoor Hockey double

Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022


Members of Magnolias Hockey Club celebrate their emphatic 7-2 defeat of Paragon in the Women’s Open Division knockout final of the T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship to complete the league and knockout double at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook, on Sunday.

Samantha Olton and Shaniah De Freitas scored two goals each to lead Magnolias to an emphatic 7-2 defeat of Paragon in the Women’s Open Division knockout final of the T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship to complete the league and knockout double at the Woodbrook Youth Facility in Port-of-Spain on Sunday.

