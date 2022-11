By Paige Powell, USA Field Hockey’s College Content Intern



Despite a turbulent and exciting first few rounds, the 2022 Division III Field Hockey Semifinals will be a nearly identical copy of last season. Rowan has a rematch with Middlebury, while Johns Hopkins will clash with Williams. Williams – making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2006 – replaces Trinity, who appeared in the 2021 semifinal but fell in quarterfinals.