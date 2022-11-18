Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Tayyab Ikram: Making the absolute most of hockey’s potential to grow

Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2

By Tayyab Ikram


Tayyab Ikram

With a first participation at the Olympic Games in 1908 in London, 30 million players around the world and 140 national associations members of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), hockey is a well-established sport within the Olympic Movement. But should we simply be contemplating this and be satisfied? Not with me! Pursuing relentlessly the development of our sport has to be our daily objective and ambition. And I'm fully confident in the potential of hockey to grow considerably!

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.