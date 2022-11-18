By Tayyab Ikram





Tayyab Ikram



With a first participation at the Olympic Games in 1908 in London, 30 million players around the world and 140 national associations members of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), hockey is a well-established sport within the Olympic Movement. But should we simply be contemplating this and be satisfied? Not with me! Pursuing relentlessly the development of our sport has to be our daily objective and ambition. And I'm fully confident in the potential of hockey to grow considerably!



