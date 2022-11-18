India won three medals in the World Cup so far -- a third place finish in the inaugural edition in 1971, followed by a silver in 1973 and gold in 1975 at Kuala Lumpur.





Hosts India are strong contenders for a podium finish at the upcoming FIH men’s hockey World Cup to be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, feels former Asian Games gold medallist VR Raghunath.



