Raghunath: India strong contender for a podium finish at FIH men’s World Cup

Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2

India won three medals in the World Cup so far -- a third place finish in the inaugural edition in 1971, followed by a silver in 1973 and gold in 1975 at Kuala Lumpur.


FILE PHOTO: Indian players huddle after their Tokyo Olympics semifinal match against Belgium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Hosts India are strong contenders for a podium finish at the upcoming FIH men’s hockey World Cup to be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, feels former Asian Games gold medallist VR Raghunath.

