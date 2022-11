By Jarrett Kidd





UNC senior forward Paityn Wirth (10) drives the ball during the second quarter of the field hockey game against Penn State on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the George J. Sherman Sports Complex in Storrs, Conn. UNC beat Penn State 3-0. Photo by Jerome Ibrahim | The Daily Tar Heel



STORRS, Conn. — The Tar Heels finally got what they were looking for in the third quarter.