By Shelby Swanson and Jarrett Kidd





The No. 1 UNC field hockey team huddles up around head coach Karen Shelton after its game against No. 6 Penn State on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at the George J. Sherman Sports Complex in Storrs, Connecticut. UNC won 3-0. Photo by Jerome Ibrahim | The Daily Tar Heel



STORRS, Conn. — The top-seeded UNC field hockey team will be seeking revenge against two-seed and defending national champion Northwestern on Sunday in the NCAA title game.



