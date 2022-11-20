Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Preview: No. 1 UNC field hockey seeks NCAA record 10th national championship on Sunday

Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10

By Shelby Swanson and Jarrett Kidd


The No. 1 UNC field hockey team huddles up around head coach Karen Shelton after its game against No. 6 Penn State on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at the George J. Sherman Sports Complex in Storrs, Connecticut. UNC won 3-0. Photo by Jerome Ibrahim | The Daily Tar Heel

STORRS, Conn. — The top-seeded UNC field hockey team will be seeking revenge against two-seed and defending national champion Northwestern on Sunday in the NCAA title game.

