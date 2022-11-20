Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2018 debacle still fresh in our minds, target is to finish on podium in World Cup: Sumit

Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8

In the 2018 edition of the World Cup hosted in Bhubaneswar, India lost 1-2 to eventual runners-up Netherlands to crash out of the tournament


India, currently ranked fifth, will face the world number one Australia in five matches between November 26 and December 4 at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide. Image: Hockey India

Bhubaneshwar: The quarterfinal exit in the last edition still bothering the players, the Indian men’s hockey team is determined to finish on the podium at the FIH World Cup to be held in January next year, said Olympic bronze medallist midfielder Sumit.

