In the 2018 edition of the World Cup hosted in Bhubaneswar, India lost 1-2 to eventual runners-up Netherlands to crash out of the tournament





India, currently ranked fifth, will face the world number one Australia in five matches between November 26 and December 4 at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide. Image: Hockey India



Bhubaneshwar: The quarterfinal exit in the last edition still bothering the players, the Indian men’s hockey team is determined to finish on the podium at the FIH World Cup to be held in January next year, said Olympic bronze medallist midfielder Sumit.



