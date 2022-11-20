Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Harmanpreet: Australia tour great opportunity to test ourselves ahead of World Cup

Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8

The upcoming tour of Australia is a good opportunity for the Indian men’s hockey team to reassess its strengths and weakness ahead of the FIH World Cup at home in January, said seasoned drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh.


Harmanpreet Singh of India. | Photo Credit: AP

The upcoming tour of Australia is a good opportunity for the Indian men’s hockey team to reassess its strengths and weakness ahead of the FIH World Cup at home in January, said seasoned drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.