



Beauty Dungdung is the newest player to emerge from the talented-inundated nondescript pocket of Simdega in Jharkhand. The 19-year-old striker now becomes the third Simdega girl after Salima Tete and Sangita Kumar to be part of the national fold. Young, talented, and blessed with the hunger to make a big impression on the international stage, Beauty would look to justify her inclusion in the national side with an eye-popping performance in the inagural FIH Women’s Nationals Cup that would be held in Valencia, Spain from December 10 to 17.



