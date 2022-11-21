By Guillermo Molero





The UNC field hockey team celebrates their ACC Championship win against UVA at the Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. UNC beat UVA 3-2. Photo by Heather Diehl | The Daily Tar Heel



Before claiming the national championship in Storrs, Conn. this weekend, the North Carolina field hockey team went undefeated in the regular season and in ACC Championship play, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.



