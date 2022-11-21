A look at the toughest games in UNC field hockey’s championship season
By Guillermo Molero
The UNC field hockey team celebrates their ACC Championship win against UVA at the Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. UNC beat UVA 3-2. Photo by Heather Diehl | The Daily Tar Heel
Before claiming the national championship in Storrs, Conn. this weekend, the North Carolina field hockey team went undefeated in the regular season and in ACC Championship play, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.