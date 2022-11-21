By Shelby Swanson





UNC senior forward, Erin Matson (1), hits the ball during the game against No. 3 Northwestern on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. UNC won 2-1. Photo by Jerome Ibrahim | The Daily Tar Heel



It’s hard to cover Erin Matson.



Her reverse shots and eyes-in-the-back-of-her-head vision have proved nearly unstoppable for five years now. Matson has accrued five consecutive ACC Offensive Player of the Year accolades and four NCAA titles. As of Sunday, she’s scored the game-winning goal in her last two national championship games.



