UNC field hockey claims tenth NCAA title with 2-1 triumph over Northwestern
By Jarrett Kidd
The UNC field hockey team celebrates their victory after the NCAA Field Hockey Championship game against Northwestern in Storrs, Conn. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. UNC beat Northwestern 2-1. Photo by Jerome Ibrahim | The Daily Tar Heel
STORRS, Conn.— The No. 1 North Carolina field hockey team (21-0) defeated the Northwestern Wildcats (20-5) to clinch the national championship with a final score of 2-1 on Sunday.