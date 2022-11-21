Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

UNC field hockey claims tenth NCAA title with 2-1 triumph over Northwestern

Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3

By Jarrett Kidd


The UNC field hockey team celebrates their victory after the NCAA Field Hockey Championship game against Northwestern in Storrs, Conn. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. UNC beat Northwestern 2-1. Photo by Jerome Ibrahim | The Daily Tar Heel

STORRS, Conn.— The No. 1 North Carolina field hockey team (21-0) defeated the Northwestern Wildcats (20-5) to clinch the national championship with a final score of 2-1 on Sunday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.