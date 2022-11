Grange men took their unbeaten league record into the cup with a 3-1 win over fifth placed Watsonians. A rocket shot into the roof of the Watsonians net by Fraser Heigh in only three minutes set the tone, but by the interval Ronan Kingsburgh had levelled. However, any shock was stifled by an open play strike from Grange`s Rory McCann and the destiny of the tie was sealed by another goal from Heigh in the final quarter.