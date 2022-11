Grange comfortably held on to pole position in the men`s Premiership after seeing off bottom side FMGM Monarchs 5-2 on Tayside. Joe Waterston and Fraser Heigh put the Edinburgh side two up before Ross Glashan pulled one back at a penalty corner just before the interval. Duncan Riddell, Heigh again and Aussie Dylan Bean added three more to the Grange tally in the second half before Glashan scored again for Monarchs.