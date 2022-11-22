



LAHORE: At the recently concluded Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup in the Malaysian city of Ipoh, Pakistan finished third. 18 year old defender and drag-flicker Sufyan Khan, making his international debut, was Pakistan’s top scorer with four goals. The boy comes from Bannu in the KP province. The city has a rich tradition of hockey. “My first mentor was former international fullback Ihsanullah in Bannu. He persuaded me to join the Dar Hockey Academy in Lahore. Ihsan was able to convince my parents to send the 16 year old kid to Lahore which is more than 500 km from Bannu.” Sufyan joined Dar HA in 2020 which provided him with the perfect hockey environment. “I come from a humble background. Dar HA caters for everything. The outstation boys are lodged in a hostel. The academy provides us with excellent playing gear and kit. Most importantly, coaching on the modern lines is imparted at the National Hockey Stadium. We also play matches against other teams. My game improved tremendously; defensive skills as well as the drag flicks.”



