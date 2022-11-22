



It took 39 years for hosts Malaysia to crown themselves in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup glory – a triumph that is considered ‘significant’ for the world number ten side to propel their next level of ‘progress’ in world hockey. Understandably, the Speedy Tigers would now look to capitalise on the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup momentum in the upcoming World Cup to be held in India. “The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup win has given the team a big lift ahead of the 2023 World Cup. We are focused on building on this triumph in the FIH Nations Cup and seal our Pro League spot for 2023-24 edition as playing the in the league would provide us with the opportunity to lock horns with the top sides,” says Malaysia men’s hockey team coach A Arulselvaraj in a chat with Hockey Passion.



