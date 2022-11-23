Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

TAMPA, Fla. - In two days, the National Hockey Festival returns! As the excitement builds of hosting this annual national event, USA Field Hockey is thrilled to get back on the fields for this year's tournament but also with the added factor in celebrating the organization's 100-Year Birthday Bash! The annual Thanksgiving tradition will bring more than 120 teams to the beautiful Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay in Florida to compete and here is a sneak peak of what's in store at the 2022 Festival.

