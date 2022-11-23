Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

How South African Men’s Hockey Team Thrived Under Coach Garreth Ewing!

Published on Wednesday, 23 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12


Garreth Ewing has earned a lot of respect as coach of the South African Men’s Hockey team – coaching a lesser nation (a side ranked outside the top-15) has its own share of challenges and nobody knows it better than the 48-year-old coach. The recent eyeballs-grabbing decision of Garreth Ewing to quit as South African Men’s Hockey Team coach just nine weeks for the 2023 Men’s World Cup has clearly come as a surprise for not just the South African hockey fraternity but also for the hockey world at large.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.