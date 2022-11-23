

Garreth Ewing has earned a lot of respect as coach of the South African Men’s Hockey team – coaching a lesser nation (a side ranked outside the top-15) has its own share of challenges and nobody knows it better than the 48-year-old coach. The recent eyeballs-grabbing decision of Garreth Ewing to quit as South African Men’s Hockey Team coach just nine weeks for the 2023 Men’s World Cup has clearly come as a surprise for not just the South African hockey fraternity but also for the hockey world at large.



