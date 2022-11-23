Jaspreet Sahni





File image of India coach Graham Reid, centre, during a training session of the team (Getty Images)



NEW DELHI: The 2010 Commonwealth Games Final is still a nightmare. The Tokyo Olympics mauling was dispiriting. Nothing changed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The big-match hoodoo against Australia still remains. 8-0, 7-1, 7-0. No one but the world No. 1 Aussies continue to come up with tennis-like scorelines against India to win matches that really matter.



