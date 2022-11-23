Named in the Indian senior women's hockey squad that will play in the FIH Women's Nations Cup, 19-year-old forward Beauty Dungdung says she is surprised to have been selected from the wealth of talent in the national camp.





Beauty Dungdung in action (HI)



Indian Women's Hockey Team is set to travel to Valencia, Spain, for the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup being held for the first time in 2022. The FIH Women's Nations Cup is an important fixture in the international calendar as it brings in a system of promotion-relegation, where the Champions will be promoted to the FIH Hockey Women's Pro League's 2023-2024 season.



