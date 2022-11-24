Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Hockey Matters: How to increase your acceleration on the pitch

Published on Thursday, 24 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 17

By Henry Davies


Christopher Ruhr runs the lines against Argentina PIC: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Acceleration is the ‘rate of change of velocity per unit of time’. This is usually assessed with a test such as a 10m sprint and is measured in ms−2. In simple terms, this is how quickly you can increase your velocity from either zero (standing still) to sprinting, or whilst still in motion (transitioning from a light jog to a max effort sprint, for example).

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.