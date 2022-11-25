By Avtar Bhurji OLY





Allen Mayo (l) and good friend Avtar Burji OLY (R)



Allen Mayo, a very good friend for the last 45 years is no more.





I met Allen in Belgium in 1973, after our first meeting we connected like lost brother; we stayed in touch till his last day.



Allen Mayo was a great hockey player, even better was his personality and as a person.



My journey started with Allen in 1973, we got very close when I was elected captain of London Indians. London Indians, a very famous hockey club was known for its brand of Asian style of hockey.



Allen Mayo fitted into the Asian style of hockey very well; he was deceptive on the pitch, quick hands, and silky skills and very humble on and off the pitch.



His name use to be the first on my team sheet. London Indians played against the Counties, England and GB and toured abroad.



He was well liked by everyone who met him.



At his peak he played for Teddington Hockey Club and Hampshire County.



Allen was a very good indoor player; he was the captain of Teddington Hockey Club in 1976, when they played against us, Blackheath Hockey Club in the National Indoor championship. We narrowly defeated them.



Allen Mayo was a coach for England indoor under 21s after his playing days.



Allen Mayo started playing for Spencer Vets team about 4 years ago.



Allen represented England over 70s and he was due for trails on Wednesday 23rd. Nov. 2022 for the next season. He went to sleep early on Tuesday night to wake up fresh for the trails. He never got up, passed in his sleep.



We travelled abroad many times together; I have many sweet memories of Allen. If I was invited by a team to travel abroad I made sure he was included.



One thing for sure I will never see him again, never feel him, never touch or share any banter with him.



Not knowing this would be my last banter with him, few weeks ago, when he told me he may not be able to play well coming Saturday as he was recovering form celebrating England`s victory over India, I told him you were never a good player so I don`t expect anything from you.



I never expected Allen Mayo to go so soon, he was very fit, brilliant player even better human being.



He leaves behind Widow Nancy Mayo, son, daughter and grandchildren.



He will be greatly missed by the hockey world.



May god bless his soul. Rest in peace my good friend.



