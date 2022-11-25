Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Why 1st SNBP Nehru Senior Women Hockey Tourney Means So Much for Domestic Women Hockey!

Published on Friday, 25 November 2022 10:00



The women’s hockey in the country is surely going to get a big boost as the Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament Society (JNHTS) braces up to host the first-ever SNBP Nehru Senior Women Hockey Tournament at the Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi from December 1-10. JNHTS, which has earned a great reputation for consistently and successfully conducting the Nehru Senior Men Hockey Tournaments across 57 editions since its inception way back in 1963, took it upon itsel to hold the 1st SNBP Senior Women H ockey Tournament with Pune-based educational group SNBP coming forward to sponsor the tournament.

