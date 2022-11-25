



The women’s hockey in the country is surely going to get a big boost as the Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament Society (JNHTS) braces up to host the first-ever SNBP Nehru Senior Women Hockey Tournament at the Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi from December 1-10. JNHTS, which has earned a great reputation for consistently and successfully conducting the Nehru Senior Men Hockey Tournaments across 57 editions since its inception way back in 1963, took it upon itsel to hold the 1st SNBP Senior Women H ockey Tournament with Pune-based educational group SNBP coming forward to sponsor the tournament.



