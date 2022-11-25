Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Tournament named after hockey legend Mirnawan

Published on Friday, 25 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3

By Jugjet Singh


Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi, who is now in South Africa with the national players for the Nations Cup, said: “There are many former national players who have made the nation proud over the years and so, I am humbled that the NHDP, Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) and National Sports Council (NSC) have chosen me. - NSTP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR: The inaugural National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP) International Invitational has been named the Mirnawan Cup in honour of Malaysia's triple Olympian.

