By Jugjet Singh





Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi, who is now in South Africa with the national players for the Nations Cup, said: “There are many former national players who have made the nation proud over the years and so, I am humbled that the NHDP, Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) and National Sports Council (NSC) have chosen me. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: The inaugural National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP) International Invitational has been named the Mirnawan Cup in honour of Malaysia's triple Olympian.



