Viren Rasquinha believes playing Hockey WC is ultimate dream for young kids

Published on Friday, 25 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3

Viren Rasquinha advised the Indian Men's Hockey Team to play with courage at the Hockey World Cup 2023.


Viren Rasquinha in action in the 2006 Hockey World Cup. (source: Viren Rasquinha)

One of Indian hockey's most recognised faces, Viren Rasquinha, who won a Gold Medal in the 2001 Junior World Cup in Hobart, went on to live out his childhood dream five years later with the Indian Men's Hockey Team at the 2006 World Cup in Mönchengladbach, Germany.

