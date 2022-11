Ticket sales of the men’s Hockey World Cup, to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, began on Thursday.



Y. B. Sarangi





File picture of India’s men’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



