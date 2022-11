by Helge Schütz





Namibia's women's hockey 5s team with Freddy Mwiya of the NSC, Beverley Coussement of Namdia and deputy minister Emma Kantema-Gaomas. Photo: Helge Schütz



NAMDIA yesterday announced a sponsorship of N$445 000 for Namibia's women's hockey team which will enable them to compete at the Afcon 5's tournament in Ismailia, Egypt from 10 to 15 December.