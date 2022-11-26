Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India braces up to face the might of Australia ahead of the World Cup

Published on Saturday, 26 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7

The Indian men’s hockey team’s five-match series against Australia starting on Saturday represents another chance for the team to reassess its strengths and weaknesses ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup.


India head coach Graham Reid, captain Harmanpreet Singh, Australia co-captain Eddie Ockenden, and Australia head coach Colin Batch with the Test series trophy at MATE Stadium in Adelaide on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA

India’s five-match series, starting here on Saturday, against World No. 1 Australia represents another chance for the team to reassess its strengths and weaknesses ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.